Photo Release

April 2, 2025 Combatting illicit trade in tobacco: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the continuation of the Ways and Mean Committee hearing Wednesday, April 2, 2025 on the rising incidents of smuggling and illicit trade in excisable products, particularly tobacco products and importation of illegal vapes, focuses on the enforcement of laws and regulations in combating the illicit trade. Gatchalian said enforcement starts with intelligence gathering, raids, prosecution and eventually conviction of those depriving the government of much-needed revenues for various programs and projects. He said the committee will propose some recommendations that will be submitted to the Department of Finance, particularly to the Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, “and we are urging the different enforcement agencies to take these recommendations seriously and update the committee later on the implementation of these resolutions.” Looking into the best practices in combating illicit trade, the senator cited AI Goggle Gemini that came out with a summary which states: “In combating illicit trade, the certainty of punishment, or the likelihood of being caught and punished, is a more effective deterrent than the severity of the punishment.” He said this means focusing on increasing the chances of apprehension and prosecution is crucial for discouraging criminal activity. “I think, this is what they call the ‘deterrent theory’ being taught in criminology... (and) we would like to thank our enforcement agencies which reported (during the past hearings) that there is an increase in raids, an increase in apprehensions. However, we want to analyze whether those apprehensions led to convictions,” Gatchalian stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)