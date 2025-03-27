Photo Release

March 27, 2025 Hefty interest rates: Sen. Win Gatchalian censures financial institutions for charging hefty interest rates and the manner in which they collect payments from borrowers. During the public hearing on the Rampant and Unfair Debt Collection Practices of Lending Companies Thursday, March 27, 2025, Gatchalian said financial institutions make it easy for a person to borrow but charge almost 50 percent as interest rates and deductions. “There’s no financial institution that charges 50 percent as interest rates and deductions. And if you don’t pay for just one day, you’ll be cursed, threatened or shamed. It is because of this that I filed a bill, the Fair Debt Collection Act. It is important to collect payments and it is only right. But collecting payments should be done in the right and just way. We are not saying that borrowers should not pay. What we are saying is that the borrowing should be in accordance with the law and it should be legal,” Gatchalian said in Filipino. He lauded the committee headed by Sen. Raffy Tulfo for conducting the hearing since a lot of the Filipino people are being fooled. Financial institutions include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment companies. These entities offer various products and services for individual and commercial clients, such as deposits, loans, investments, and currency exchange. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)