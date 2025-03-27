Photo Release

March 27, 2025 Combatting abusive lenders: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the Subcommittee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies' public hearing Thursday, March 27, 2025 on the alleged rampant unfair debt collection practices of lending companies. Tulfo, in his Senate Resolution No. 746, took note of the growing complaints against abusive lenders in the country posting libelous and defamatory contents on social media, collecting payments from random contacts of their borrowers, and sending threats, including coffins and death threats. Tulfo said these lending companies violate Republic Act No. 10173, known as the Data Privacy Act of 2012, and with many facing numerous complaints filed with the National Privacy Commission, some of them have already been subjected to raids by law enforcement agencies but were not prosecuted adequately, allowing them to return and continue their operations afterward. The senator also cited Section 1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission Memorandum Circular No. 18, series of 2019, which prohibits lending companies from using threats against their clients and contacting individuals on the borrower's contact list, among others. “This has to stop! Although I still believe that debts should be paid. But there are ways for creditors to collect payment. It's not something we should resort to with violence, that's not the way it should be!" the senator said in mixed Filipino and English. The committee also tackled forgery in bank transactions and the complaints of some clients against pawnshops. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)