November 20, 2024 Villanueva commends Remulla: Sen. Joel Villanueva expresses his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). “In his 23 years in public service, most recently as governor of Cavite for more than a decade, Secretary Remulla demonstrated his commitment to good governance and his ability to translate vision into tangible action. Under his leadership, Cavite has become one of the most business-friendly provinces in the country, with advancements in education, health, social services, and infrastructure,” Villanueva said in his speech during Commission on Appointments plenary session Wednesday, November 20, 2024. “His innovative programs, such as the Wireless Access Program on Governance or WAPOG, providing free internet service to students, and his commitment to ensuring peace and order and effective disaster management, have set a high standard for local governance,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)