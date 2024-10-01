Photo Release

November 20, 2024 CA endorses Barua-Yap as Civil Service chief: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Commission on Appointment’s (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, presides over a CA meeting on the ad interim appointment of Marilyn Barua-Yap as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission for a term expiring February 2, 2029. Members of the committee recommended the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Barua-Yap as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission Wednesday November 20, 2024. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)