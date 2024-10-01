Photo Release

November 20, 2024 Best-suited DILG Secretary: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his utmost support for the ad interim appointment of Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). During Wednesday’s Commission on Appointments' Committee meeting, November 20, 2024, Go said Remulla is a man of principle, dignity and honor. He said the former governor of Cavite is best-suited, experienced and highly-qualified to be the secretary of the DILG. “With Gov. Remulla at the helm, I am sure he will serve the public with excellence. Just continue the fight against drugs, criminality and corruption in the government. I have full confidence not only in your ability but also in your heart for our countrymen,” Go said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)