Photo Release

November 20, 2024 Explaining ‘bloated’ PNP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, in a meeting Wednesday, November 20, 2024, of the Committee on the Interior and Local Government of the Commission on Appointments deliberating on the ad interim appointment of Sec. Juanito Victor “Remulla,” advises the secretary to take into consideration the morale and welfare of policemen in its program to have a lean and mean police machinery. Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), agreed that the organization is “somehow bloated somewhere” and there is a need to streamline the PNP, noting a big number of generals. However, the senator said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is mission-based, which is to maintain and protect territorial integrity. As such, the AFP strength is somehow fixed, he stressed. The PNP, on the other hand, is population-based that draws strength from the population. Presently, the ideal ratio is 1:500 police to population. But with 117 million population and the current force of 225,000 policemen, the number is really lacking. “Take this as a recommendation or an unsolicited advice to the SILG. While we are going to (streamline), i hope, the changes in the organization, especially in streamlining the number of generals, will not be such drastic. Please take into consideration their morale and welfare,” Dela Rosa said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)