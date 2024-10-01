Photo Release



Our collective commitment to sustain and strengthen the accessibility, quality, and resilience of higher education: Senator Pia S. Cayetano, Senior Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance, today sponsored the 2025. budget of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and the University of the Philippines (UP) System during the budget deliberations at the Senate.

A recent comprehensive survey underscores the Senator's concerns, revealing that financial difficulties are the leading cause of student dropouts. This finding comes at a critical time when Tertiary Education Subsidies are being significantly reduced from P60,000 to P20,000 for private school students and P40,000 to P20,000 for public school students. With CHED data showing a 79% completion rate under current subsidy levels, Cayetano warned that the reduced funding could impact students' ability to complete their education.

Furthermore, the Senator expressed caution over the impact of accommodating more enrollees on the SUCs' absorptive capacity and, consequently, on their capacity to deliver quality education.

It’s the Senator’s sixth year of defending the CHED, SUCs, and UP System budgets, which started back in 2019. (Office of Senator Pia S. Cayetano / Jansen Romero)