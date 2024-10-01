Photo Release

November 20, 2024 Appoint heads of planned hospitals: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano suggests appointing heads of the soon-to-rise Philippine General Hospital branches, saying managing several branches of hospitals could be tedious to a hospital director. During deliberations on the proposed budgets of the Commission on Higher Education, state universities and colleges, and the University of the Philippines System on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Cayetano explained that he is just drawing out from the wisdom of the UP system where there is a single head to ensure that there is the same quality of education in all the nine campuses. The senator was informed that currently, there are two PGH branches – one in Manila and another in Clark City in Pampanga which are both academic health units. Sen. Pia Cayetano, who was defending the budgets, said there is also a plan to build in 300-bed PGH hospital in Diliman with 12 advanced specialty centers which will complement with specialty hospitals of the Department of Health in Quezon City; PGH-Carmona, a private-public funding facility which would be an occupational and industrial hospital with 300 beds; and another in Mindanao. “My point is the way we see PGH now, we want to make sure that every branch of PGH that we do have, will not start out the way it was before,” Cayetano said, recommending that there will be a “chancellor” in all its branches and one director or a president for all the branches. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)