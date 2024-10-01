Photo Release

November 20, 2024 CDA budget hike proposed: Sen. Imee R. Marcos proposes to increase the 2025 budget of the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) by P300-million. According to Marcos, under the National Expenditure Program, CDA’s proposed 2025 budget is P889.424-million, much lower than the agency's 2024 budget of P1.335-billion. “The House of Representatives in the General Appropriations Bill proposed no changes in the CDA's budget. On the other hand, given the food and agricultural crises today as well as our issues with the PUV modernization, it is our proposal that the Senate partially restored last year's budget by P300-million at least, resulting in a proposed budget of P1.189-billion,” Marcos explained during Tuesday's deliberations, November 19, 2024. “The additional P300-million will provide financial assistance to agricultural and food cooperatives, particularly in the micro sector as well as provide priorities to the transport cooperatives now being organized for the PUV modernization program,” she added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)