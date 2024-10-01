Photo Release

November 20, 2024 Decreased funds for state medical schools: Sen. Joel Villanueva questions the 45.5 percent decrease in the funding of state medical schools for 2025. Sen. Pia Cayetano, sponsor of the proposed budgets of the Commission on Higher Education and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) for next year, informed Villanueva that the funding needed for the implementation of the Doctor Para Sa Bayan program, including the seed funds, additional capital outlay and the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), has always been an initiative of the Senate. She said she would propose an increase in the funding of the state medical schools in her amendments. Villanueva also wanted to know if medical schools would be established across the country, according to the law. In reply, Cayetano said two regions, the Cordilleras and the Caraga, have not been able to set up the state medical schools because they have no level 3 hospitals where future doctors could be trained. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)