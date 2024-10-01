Photo Release



Estrada backs NAC budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has pledged his support for the plan of the National Amnesty Commission to establish additional Local Amnesty Boards (LABs) across the country to accommodate more amnesty applicants.

During the deliberation on the proposed P144.3 million budget of the NAC for 2025, Estrada learned that the NAC plans to set up 10 additional LABs in major cities in Regions I, II, III, V, VIII, and the Cordillera Administrative Region by next year to reach more applicants.

“I will support the NAC in my capacity as the Pro Tempore and the chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation,” Estrada said Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The NAC currently has nine LABs across the country and has received a total of 1,559 applications for amnesty from members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)