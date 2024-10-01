Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Poverty incidence down in BARMM: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri manifests his support for the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) during its proposed budget deliberation for 2025 Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Zubiri said during dinner with Thai parliamentarians, he learned that Thailand is using the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) as its model to promote peace in its country. “They have trouble in southern Thailand because it shares a boundary with Malaysia. There are 5 million Muslim Thais that are in conflict. Apparently, there had been over 7,000 deaths in the past several years of fighting. I was able to share with them the crafting of the Bangsamoro Law,” Zubiri, author of the BOL, said. According to the senator, the Thai parliamentarians could not believe how the military agreed to a peace process. Zubiri said he explained that under the political system in the Philippines, civilians ruled over the military and that they were able to persuade the military that lasting peace is for their best interest. “I told them case in point that the one in charge of the peace process is a former general who was the liberator of Marawi. That experience opened our eyes that we needed a long lasting peace process,” Zubiri added. He said the six years of peace that ensued after the passage of the BOL brought down the poverty incidence in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) from 55 percent to 23 percent with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate climbing up from negative to +3 percent. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)