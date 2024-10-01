Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Additional funding for SUCs: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses his concern regarding the insufficient funding for the implementation of free higher education in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs). Gatchalian pointed out that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) had based its funding allocation on enrollment figures from two years ago. He said this methodology has resulted in funding deficiency, leaving many students without adequate financial support, especially as the student-beneficiaries continue to increase in recent years. “At the proper time, I will introduce an amendment to include the budget of the different SUCs totaling P3 billion to address the deficiency. We will recommend to the committee the list of SUCs who are in need of additional income so they can accommodate the students going in their universities. We will submit the breakdown of the SUCs to the committee,” Gatchalian said during the SUCs' budget deliberation for 2025 Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)