Photo Release

November 19, 2024 CHED low obligation and disbursement rates: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros draws attention to some concerning data on the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) fund utilization rate. The senator cited a low obligation and disbursement rates of the commission for the year 2024. During Tuesday’s deliberations, November 19, 2024 on the proposed P60.247-billion budget of the CHED for 2025, Hontiveros noted the low obligation and disbursement rates of the commission with 27 percent obligated and 22 percent disbursed. “While these scholarship programs hold immense potential, it is essential to ensure that the CHED has the capacity to implement them along with its other programs. Implement them effectively and utilize the allocated funds efficiently,” Hontiveros said. “I firmly believed in the importance of making the education more accessible through scholarship,” she added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)