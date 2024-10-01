Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Strengthening accessibility to quality, resilient higher education: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during the deliberations on the proposed budgets of the Commission on Higher Education, state universities and colleges (SUCs) and the University of the Philippines System, thanks colleagues for accepting amendments to fund futures thinking research programs of SUCs, increased capacity of medical SUCs, increased capacity of allied health and nursing programs of SUCs, dormitories, and upgrading and completion of facilities, learning spaces, and laboratories. Citing the challenges of higher education on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Cayetano observed that one of the primary reasons why students drop out of college is because of financial difficulties. However, it is more difficult for college students to graduate because subsidy decreased from P60,000 per academic year to P20,000 for both public and private higher education. She also pointed out that 41 percent of college-age students were enrolled in higher education 10 years ago. Now, 47.49 percent of college-age students are enrolled in higher education, she said. “Our investment in higher education infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, cutting edge technology, and ample resources create an environment that facilitates effective learning, teaching, and research. This also applies to our investments in our teachers and our professors for them to improve their own learnings and their teaching standards,” Cayetano stressed. “We remain focused on investing in projects and programs that ensure inter-generational equity, while equipping our institutions to address future challenges,” she added. The senator is defending the budgets of the following: CHED, P60.247 billion; SUCs, P117.99 billion; and, UP System, P24.262 billion. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)