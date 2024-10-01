Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Overlapping functions of PAMANA, BDP: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero questions the apparent overlapping functions of the government’s Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) program under the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and Barangay Development Program (BDP) of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). Escudero said PAMANA and BDP are both infrastructure projects in conflict-affected communities or “communist”-influenced barangays. “It seems like the program is overlapping right now. How would you distinguish it?” the Senate leader asked during Tuesday’s budget deliberations, November 19, 2024, on the proposed budget of OPAPRU for next year. Escudero was told that BDP focuses on the barangay itself while PAMANA is concentrating on the municipal and provincial levels. PAMANA implements programs and projects such as social protection, roads and bridges, water supply system. Flood control system, evacuation centers among others. These programs are similar to the programs of the BDP, which range from farm to market roads, classrooms, water and sanitation systems, health stations, and livelihood projects. (Public Relations and Information Bureau)