Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Mindanao Railway Project remains a priority: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks officials of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) about the status of the Mindanao Railway Project, inquiring whether it remains a priority under the current administration. “Although presently it is on hold, I am sure this will somehow push through. So, I would like to ask what the position of the Mindanao Development Authority is, if this Mindanao Railway System remains as one of the flagship programs of the administration.” Ejercito said during the deliberation on the proposed 2025 budget of MinDA Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Ejercito was informed that the railway project has remained a flagship program, prompting the senator to recommend an additional budget for the MinDA so it could prepare for a loan agreement for the project. The Mindanao Railways is planned to be constructed in 10 phases with a total of 2.278 kilometers of tract to be built in southern Philippines to improve transportation in the area. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)