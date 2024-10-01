Photo Release

November 19, 2024 PDEA asked to inspect dredging vessels: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo suggests that the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents should be part of an inspection team that examines huge vessels arriving in the country to do dredging operations. During Tuesday’s deliberation, November 19, 2024, on the proposed 2025 budget of course it the PDEA, Tulfo said dredging vessels might be used by drug lords to smuggle illegal drugs into the Philippines, especially vessels coming from countries that are suspected sources of illegal drugs. “On a weekly basis, many vessels from other countries arrived here to do dredging and these are large ships with many crews. So drugs can be hidden in bags or sacks and place them in the engine or under the bed. However, if the PDEA and Coast Guard join forces, we can ensure that 99 percent of what enters the country is free of illegal drugs, and these illegal drugs will not be able to get through,” Tulfo said in Filipino. The PDEA welcomed the suggestion of the senator and vowed to coordinate with the Department of Transportation. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)