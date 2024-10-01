Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Avoid misencounter: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III urges the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to work closely with other drug enforcement agencies to avoid misencounter during actual operations. “Reminder to the PDEA, I will never forget the traumatic experience where there was a shootout between the PDEA and PNP. I hope we have learned thousands of lessons so that it will not happen again. I was not there but I was traumatized by the news, so what more for the people who were there,” Pimentel said during Tuesday’s deliberations, November 19, 2024, on the proposed 2025 budget of the DDB and PDEA. Pimentel asked the PDEA if there is a comprehensive report on why the incident happened. In response, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said a joint memorandum circular was issued to enhance the coordination mechanism between drug enforcement units from providing clear cut guidelines that will guide anti-drug units in the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)