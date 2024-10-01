Photo Release



Additional local amnesty boards: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his full support for the proposed budget of the National Amnesty Commission for 2025 during plenary session Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Estrada said that as chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, he sponsored and steered the passage of resolutions granting amnesty to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas and former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines during the first quarter of the year.

Estrada asked if the Commission could reach the targeted number of beneficiaries by March 2026. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, sponsor of the proposed 2025 budget of the Commission, replied in the affirmative, saying the Commission plans to set up 10 additional local amnesty boards in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions I, II, III, V and Region VIII.

Currently, Dela Rosa told Estrada, there are local amnesty boards in the National Capital Region and the cities of Bacolod, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, Cotabato City, Pagadian, Davao, Isabela, Basilan and Jolo, Sulu. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)