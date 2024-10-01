Photo Release

November 19, 2024 Downgrading cannabis: Sen. Robinhood Padilla asks the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) and Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA) when they will downgrade cannabis (marijuana) from the list of prohibited drugs in the country. According to Padilla, in December 2020, the United Nations voted to reschedule cannabis, downgrading it by one level from the list of the world’s most dangerous drugs. “When we had a hearing regarding medical cannabis, the DDB and PDEA promised us, they gave their word at that time that they would change and follow the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN regarding the rescheduling of cannabis. So the question is, when will we receive the permission or documents from the DDB and PDEA that they will follow through on their promise to downgrade it (cannabis) by one level?” Padilla said in Filipino during Tuesday’s deliberations, November 19, 2024 on proposed 2025 budget of the DDB and PDEA. Padilla authored and sponsored Senate Bill No. 2573 or the Cannabis Medicalization Act of the Philippines. In response, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said in order for the DDB and PDEA to downgrade cannabis, it requires an amendment on Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)