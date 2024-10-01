Photo Release

November 19, 2024 On government’s amnesty program: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses optimism that the government’s national amnesty program could achieve its target beneficiaries belonging to the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). Dela Rosa said that with the two-year life-span of the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) or after March, 2026, the target surrenderees will be achieved. Giving an update on the program, the senator said the commission has created nine local amnesty boards (in National Capital Region, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Cagayan De Oro City, Cotabato City, Pagadian City, Davao City, Isabela City in Basilan, and Jolo, Sulu). As of November 13, 2024, Dela Rosa disclosed that a total of 1,559 rebels from mentioned groups have already applied for amnesty. With the passage of the proposed 2025 budget of the NAC, Dela Rosa said 10 more local amnesty boards would be added in six regions that would accept more applicants. ”The life-span of this commission is two years only and we are very optimistic that we will reach our target... with the caveat, once the 10 additional local amnesty boards will be established as soon as possible, we can reach the target beneficiaries,” Dela Rosa stressed. The senator sponsored on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the proposed 2025 budgets of the following: NAC, P144.383 million; Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), P421.370 million; Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, P3.820 billion; Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAORU), P7.094 billion; Mindanao Development Authority (MDA), P334,515 million; and, Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA), P80.20 million. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)