Photo Release



SSFI brings early Christmas gifts to kids in Cebu: The Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) brought early holiday cheer to children battling cancer and other illnesses as part of its "Christmas in November" initiative held in Cebu City on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

SSFI officers—President Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Vice President Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Secretary Maricel Tulfo, and Public Relations Officer Nancy Dela Rosa—spent the day with children supported by the non-profit organization Kythe Foundation Inc. for a heartwarming shopping spree, filling SM Seaside Cebu with laughter and joy as they shopped for clothes, toys, and essential items.

Dean Milagros Fernan-Cayosa also attended the event. It was her mother, Eloisa Fernan, who started the “Christmas in November” project in 1998. Since then, the project has become an SSFI tradition aimed at bringing joy to underprivileged children across the country. (Joseph B. Vidal, OSP)