Photo Release



Senate Assist’ facilitates quick grant of medical aid in Cebu City: Residents of Cebu City were assured of immediate relief for their hospital expenses and other medical needs through the “Senate Assist” on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Returning to Cebu province for the Senate Assist Road Show, the Senate of the Philippines, in coordination with the Department of Health local office, facilitated the speedy release of the medical assistance to Cebuanos. Through the Senate Assist, beneficiaries secured guarantee letters for their various medical expenses during the event.

Officers of the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) led by President Heart Evangelista-Escudero, together with Vice President Kat Yu-Pimentel, and PRO Mrs. Nancy Dela Rosa, introduced the Senate Assist to Cebu City residents during Sunday’s roadshow.

The Senate Assist is an online platform that brings together the various assistance programs of senators, government agencies, public health institutions, as well as the private sector, and makes help available for all Filipinos.

For more information, visit the Senate Assist website at assist.senate.gov.ph or the Senate Public Assistance Office’s official Facebook Page. (Joseph B. Vidal, OSP/ Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate Social Media Unit)