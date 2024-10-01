Photo Release

November 18, 2024 Add’l P324.4-M budget for CEZA for ’25 sought: Sen. Mark Villar, during the deliberation on Monday, November 18, 2024 on the proposed budget of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority amounting to P648.853 million, is seeking an additional P324.4 million budget for the agency. Villar said the additional allocation is for the fifth phase of the dredging of Port Irene which will allow for the development of the port to its full function as a full service modern container transshipment terminal for the Luzon-South China Sea growth area. The dredging, the senator said, would increase the depth of the designated area to ensure the safe passage of container and cargo vessels. “I am appealing for your extensive support in the approval of the CEZA budget,” Villar said, adding that because of the recent calamities, there is indeed a need to increase the CEZA budget. “It is all in our best interest to see through the approval of CEZA’s budget as it will impact the conduct of their existing and future projects,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)