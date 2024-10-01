Photo Release



San Juan’s ballooning number of registered voters: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada asked the Commission on Elections (Comelec) what possible actions it could take regarding the 'highly irregular' increase in the number of registered voters in San Juan City.

Estrada was referring to the 32 percent increase in the number of registered voters for the national and local elections in 2022 and the 42 percent increase for the barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan elections in 2023, which he considers highly irregular.

“Napakaliit lang po ng lungsod ng San Juan para magkaroon ng increase na 32 percent. What can we do about this, madam sponsor?” Estrada asked Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of the Comelec budget Monday, November 18, 2024.

According to Marcos, the poll body cannot take action to address the matter until a petition for exclusion is filed to remove the names of registered voters that appear to be questionable.

The Comelec is also hoping that Congress will pass a measure that would disallow the use of barangay certification as proof of residence. (Andrea Mae Esteban/Senate Social Media Unit)