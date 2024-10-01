Photo Release



Heads will roll among NIA officials: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo urges the investigation of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), saying heads will roll particularly officials who are involved in the anomalous projects amounting to billions of pesos.

“What I want is that someone should be held accountable. They should be investigated by the Ombudsman and they should be dismissed or should resign if you ask me. With so many people to deceive, why particularly deceive our farmers,” Tulfo said in Filipino.

During Monday’s deliberation, November 18, 2024 on the proposed 2025 budget of the NIA, Tulfo bared several projects that have been hounded by irregularities and negligence.

Among these projects are the P990.37-million Bulo Small River Irrigation Project in San Miguel Bulacan; the Balog Balog Multipurpose Project Phase II located in San Jose, Tarlac with P261-million fund allocation for its yearly maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE); and the 997.4-million Macalelon Small Reservoir Irrigation Project which aims to irrigate a total of 830 hectares agricultural land in 10 barangays in the Municipality of Macalelon, benefiting at least 700 farmers and their families. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)