Photo Release



Apparent flying voters: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada decries the ballooning number of flying voters in San Juan City during the deliberation on the proposed 2025 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Monday, November 18, 2024.

Estrada said registered voters in San Juan City in the national and local elections sharply increased to 109,640 or an increase of 32.13 percent in 2022 from 71,225 voters in 2016.

Likewise, he said, registered voters in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections jumped to 106,823, increasing by 42.46 percent in 2023 from 75,037 SK voters in 2018.

In comparison, he said, registered voters for the national and local elections increased by 3.75 percent in Pasig, 1.33 percent in Mandaluyong, 5.55 percent in Quezon City and 6.37 percent in Manila while voters in the barangay and SK elections increased by 9.95 percent in Pasig City, 5.5 percent in Mandaluyong, 14.91 percent in Quezon City and 15.86 percent in Manila City.

“San Juan is the second to the smallest city in Metro Manila. For me, the increase of registered voters in the 2022 national and local elections and the barangay SK elections in 2023 is highly irregular as compared to nearby cities. What can we do about this?” Estrada inquired.

In reply, Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of the Comelec proposed budget, said the agency could not delist the registered voters without a petition for exclusion for the newly transferred and newly registered voters. She said Comelec had recommended the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to file a case against barangay captains who indiscriminately issue barangay residency certificates. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)