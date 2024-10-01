Photo Release

November 18, 2024 Petition for exclusion: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III urges the Commission on Elections to revisit its rules on denying the issuance of voter’s registration document when requested by someone who would like to file a petition for exclusion against suspected flying voters. During Monday’s deliberations, November 18, 2024 on the proposed 2025 budget of the Comelec, Pimentel III cited his own experience when the Comelec denied a request for the issuance of voter’s registration document, citing the Data Privacy Act. “I am worried because the law recognizes a citizen or a constituent’s right to file a petition for exclusion and yet the referee in the election, the Commission on Elections, will not allow the access to the basic document you need,” Pimentel pointed out. “Instead of giving life to the remedy allowed by law, the Comelec is making it more difficult,” he added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)