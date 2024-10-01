Photo Release

November 18, 2024 Increase in voter transferees, new registrants in Makati City: Sen. Nancy Binay expresses her bafflement regarding the additional number of voters in the two districts of Makati City when 10 barangays were relocated to the jurisdiction of Taguig City. Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of the proposed budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for 2025, told Binay Comelec officials also thought the additional new voter registrants and voter transferees totaling to almost 57,000 was quite “unusual” in the light of the transfer of the 10 barangays. “Is there any action the Comelec can implement to ensure a clean voters list for the 2025 elections?” Binay asked in Filipino during plenary session Monday, November 18, 2024. Marcos informed Binay that Comelec has already formed a task force to look into the inclusion of barangay certifications in Makati City. She said barangay certificates may no longer be considered proofs of identification in the future conduct of voter registration. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)