Photo Release

November 18, 2024 On DAR’s split project: Sen. Risa Hontiveros questions the delay in the implementation of the Department of Agrarian Reform’s Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Project (Project SPLIT). During Monday’s deliberation on the proposed 2025 budget of DAR, Hontiveros stressed that the World Bank-funded project SPLIT of DAR should already be on its fifth and last year of implementation. The program would benefit 1.140 million agrarian reform beneficiaries covering the same hectares of agricultural lands. “However, to date, (the DAR) has met just 13 percent of its target of individual titles released or it should. Aside from the delays caused by the (COVID-19) pandemic, what are the other causes of delay?” the senator asked. Project SPLIT aims to fast track the parcelization of agricultural landholdings covered under the agrarian reform program wherein collective Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CCLOA) were issued to several farmer beneficiaries and/or its association over lands that are not collectively farmed or operated in an integrated manner. This improve land tenure security and stabilize property rights of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in their CARP-awarded lands through accelerated subdivision of CCLOAs and generation of individual titles. Hontiveros was informed that the delay was caused by the lack paper that will be used as judicial forms for the issuance of land titles that the registry of deeds has no machine and that the program is expected to finish in 2028. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)