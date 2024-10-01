Photo Release

November 18, 2024 Marcos defends COMELEC budget: Sen. Imee R. Marcos sponsors the proposed P35.47-billion budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for 2025. During Monday’s deliberations, November 18, 2024, Marcos explained why the Committee on Finance retained the National Expenditure Program (NEP) or the proposed 2025 budget for the commission. “Today I sponsor the proposed 2025 budget of the Comelec. Under the 2025 NEP, the Comelec proposed budget of P35.47-billion is P4.912-billion lower than the commission’s previous 2024 budget of P40.103-billion,” Marcos said. “The decrease is mainly due to the reduction in the operations under the regular program in preparatory of the local and national elections. It is mainly due to the cost of leasing of the new machines in 2024 amounting to P23.9-billion as well as the P12-billion under the ‘Chacha’ and plebiscite concerns. Therefore, the House of Representatives General Appropriations Bill and the Senate committee report retained the P35.47-billion budget as proposed in the NEP,” she added. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)