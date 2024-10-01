Photo Release

November 18, 2024 DAR budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar presents the proposed budget of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for 2025 amounting to P10.090 billion during the plenary session Monday, November 18, 2024. According to Villar, the proposed budget is higher than the current year’s level of P8.081 billion by P2.009 billion or an increase of 24.86 percent. “I am hopeful that the budget of DAR will be approved to continue its agrarian reform efforts in improving the lives of our farmer-beneficiaries, the major key players who till and produce the food we eat,” Villar said. The DAR is charged with the implementation of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) through land tenure improvement, agrarian justice and coordinated delivery of essential support services to client-beneficiaries. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)