Photo Release

November 14, 2024 Programs for displaced Filipino POGO workers: Sen. Win Gatchalian airs his concern regarding the impending displacement of Filipino workers employed by online gaming firms or the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) following an executive order issued by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to totally ban POGOs in the country by 2025. During the proposed 2025 budget deliberation of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies, Gatchalian quizzed labor officials on their program to reintegrate displaced Filipino workers and the agency’s provisions of assistance and safety nets which includes the upskilling and reskilling of the displaced workers. “Executive Order 74 issued by the President on November 5, 2024, appoints the DOLE as vice chairperson of the technical working group on employment recovery and reintegration of displaced Filipino workers. Based on DOLE’s position paper, the DOLE proposed the following programs: employment facilitation, employability and livelihoods development services, effect of stoppage and assistance for foreign nationals, termination-related assistance and other DOLE programs and interagency coordination. Has DOLE identified and accounted all the Filipino workers affected by this closure?” Gatchalian asked. Sen. Loren Legarda, sponsor of the DOLE budget, said that 27,790 Filipino workers were identified in four regions—National Capital Region with 19,754; Region 3, 142; Region 4A Calabarzon, 7,837 and Region 7 Visayas, 57. She said DOLE has programs meant to assist the displaced workers including job matching, referral placement, and adjustment measures program, among others. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)