Photo Release

November 14, 2024 Well-deserved recognition: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go champions the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) for 2025 Thursday, November 14, 2024. “I want to express my utmost support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, whose men and women are the ones who are in charge of our nation’s defense and security. They protect our country’s sovereignty and it is only right that we support them. If it is possible, we should add to their budget to help them,” Go said. He said the Senate must be of service to the AFP by formulating and pushing for legislation that supports AFP initiatives for the betterment of the military service. “Our soldiers have often found themselves in risky situations that threaten their safety and well being while also endangering the future of their families and loved ones. They sacrifice their lives to ensure the security of the nation. Their exceptional service, courage and heroism also deserve significant recognition,” Go added. According to the senator, the government should provide the AFP with the necessary equipment, infrastructure and support the men and women of the AFP to enable them perform their duties. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)