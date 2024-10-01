Photo Release

November 14, 2024 DOTr’s low loan utilization rate: Sen. Joel Villanueva observes that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has a very low loan utilization rate. During Thursday’s deliberation on the proposed 2025 budget of the DOTr and its attached agencies and corporations, November 14, 2024 amounting to P106.86 billion, Villanueva cited the forecast of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) which states that as of the end of 2023, a total of P2.3 trillion is the projected requirement to complete 69 projects from 2024 onwards. Of the 69 projects, the DOTR has the highest budgetary requirement of around P1.2 trillion. However, the 2023 Official Development Assistance (ODA) stated that the DOTr has 26 loans with a net commitment of $13.78 million (which is equivalent to P813.86 million). Of the amount, the senator explained, the department has an actual disbursement of $1.728 million (P102.06 million) or 33.8 percent utilization rate. “If the figures of this representation are accurate, we wanted to find out why or what are the DOTr’s reasons for this low loan utilization rate?” the senator asked. Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, replying to Villanueva’s question, said the bulk of these foreign-assisted projects are railway projects, mainly the North-South Commuter Line and the Metro Manila Subway System. These projects started in 2020-2021 but went full blast only recently. He said the loan duration is until 2027-2028, which explains the low loan utilization rate. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)