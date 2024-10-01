Photo Release

November 14, 2024 Zubiri supports DND budget: Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his full support for the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies Thursday, November 14, 2024. He said it was during his time as Senate President that the AFP’s budget was increased by almost P10 billion, together with the ships they ordered for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). “I am very proud of that. It was the budget we gave to the AFP to help defend our territory within and outside our borders. So, any move by this Chamber to add to the budget of the Department of National Defense (DND), we will fully and solidly support. We need to support our troops from all the services…the discourse that we have in this very Chamber is due to the men and women of AFP. We cannot do this without you, gentlemen, we would have chaos in our country,” Zubiri stressed. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)