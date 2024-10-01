Photo Release

November 14, 2024 Leasing option for AFP: Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino urges the Department of National Defense (DND) to utilize leasing as an option to have its military equipment, vessels, among others, instead of outright buying their needs for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. “Is the defense establishment open to the possibility of lease as an option to upgrade our Armed Forces of the Philippines, specifically the Philippine Navy?” Tolentino asked during Thursday’s budget deliberations, November 14, 2024. “I hope that the defense department can craft a definitive study making lease as one of the options and a definitive study that would likewise clarify all the nuances that would enable us to pursue a leasing option,” Tolentino said. The majority leader cited the new procurement law allowing the government to lease, and Senate Bill No. 2804 or the New Development Bank of the Philippines Act which was passed on third and final reading. Tolentino said leasing is more cost effective for military procurement than outright purchase which involves lower initial investment, reduces the upfront capital expenditure, allows flexibility and rapid upgrade, allows the military to access and use newer and specialized equipment without committing to long term ownership, reduces maintenance cost, among others. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)