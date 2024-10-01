Photo Release

November 14, 2024 Proposed 2025 DOLE budget: Sen. Loren Legarda, during Thursday’s plenary session, November, 14, 2024, defends the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies amounting to P47.342 billion. Legarda, replying on the closure of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations affecting Filipino workers, said that based on the profiling made by the department, there are 27,590 affected Filipino workers identified in four regions: National Capital Region, 19,754; Region 3, 142; Region 4A (CALABARZON), 7,837; and Region 7 (Visayas), 57. She stressed that DOLE has programs to assist displaced workers, which include employment facilitation, job matching, referral, job placement, and trainings, among others. The department, she added, has already stopped accepting applications for the alien employment permits for foreign nationals. “There are programs of DOLE that are monitoring those who will lose their jobs and hopefully this will address at least 27,000 workers whose jobs will be affected,” Legarda said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)