Photo Release

November 14, 2024 An increase in the DND budget: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks justification on the P2.9-billion increase in the Department of National Defense 2025 proposed budget. During Thursday’s deliberations, November 14, 2024, Pimentel interpellated Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of the DND 2025 budget amounting to P265-billion. “I noticed an increase in our committee report for the DND of P2.9-billion, how would you justify the said increase, what would be the general reasons?” Pimentel asked. “The Philippine Navy will get the bulk of the P2.9-billion which is 1.5-billion. So, generally speaking what is this, a purchase? What we going to procure, what vessels? Or is this for operations?” he added. Dela Rosa, in response, said most of the increase in the Philippine Navy fund will be allocated for the maintenance and other operating expenses. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)