Photo Release

November 14, 2024 On DND preparedness during calamities: Sen. Nancy Binay, during interpellation on the proposed budget of the Department of National Defense on Thursday, November 14, 2024, inquires about the preparedness of the department, through the Office of Civil Defense, in responding to disasters and calamities that hit the country. Binay noted that in recent months, because of climate change, typhoons are getting stronger. For these year, she said 11 or 12 typhoons already hit the country, damaging at least P150 billion of crops and infrastructure, depleting the funds intended for calamities. “I would like to know, in terms of equipment, how prepared we are for disaster rescue operations. Like at the moment, do we have a helicopter that can rescue people... do we have that capability?” the senator asked. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is defending the DND budget, said right now, the country has four C-130 and four rescue helicopters. For next year, the AFP is planning to procure three more C-130s and 17 Black Hawks, he said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)