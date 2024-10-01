Photo Release

November 14, 2024 The drone warfare: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros wants assurance that the Department of National Defense's (DND) modernization program would not be left behind compared to other countries, especially on the issue of drone warfare. “We currently live in a very volatile period of history with various conflicts around the globe boiling hot and some simmering just under the surface. While we wish it was otherwise, we can at least try to learn as much as we can from them and the current conflicts seem to underline the importance of drones, including naval drowns and anti-drone warfare, guided emissions and air defense system,” Hontiveros said during Thursday’s deliberation, November 14, 2024 on the proposed 2025 budget of the DND and its attached agencies. In response, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of the DND budget, said the “Rehorizon 3” is based on the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) which is based on current and future threats, including the deployment of drones. “That’s good to be updated on that and the fact that in many moving parts in the national defense, in particular in the modernization, including the Rehorizon 3, proves that we have dynamic not statics program and the process of modernization is based on new concept such as the CADC. It's good that it's anchored in the concept of defense as an archipelago and I appreciate that you factor in the current and future threats,” the minority leader said. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)