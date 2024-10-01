Photo Release

November 14, 2024 7 projects to be affected by AFP modernization budget cut: Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, during the budget deliberation of the Department of National Defense (DND) Thursday, November 14, 2024 says the P10 billion budget reduction introduced by the House of Representatives to the P50 billion budget for the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program for 2025 will affect seven projects, namely cyber systems, forward support equipment, aviation and engineering equipment, additional aircrafts, joint tactical combat vehicles and radar-basing support systems. He said the disaggregated amount of the modernization program amounts to only 0.17 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), one of the lowest budgets in the region. GDP refers to the measure of the total value of all goods and services produced and sold within a country’s borders in a specific time period. (Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau)